Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $12.70 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises 2.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $548.39. 138,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.70. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.