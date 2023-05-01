Zevin Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $102.86. 325,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,577. The firm has a market cap of $218.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 69.85%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

