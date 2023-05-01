Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.08. 758,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.