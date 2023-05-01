Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $13,140,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.08. 758,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

