Zevin Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.58. 2,240,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,137,688. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $279.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

