ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.29 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.16.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,826,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,911. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

