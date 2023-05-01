ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.99-1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.16.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $21.70. 5,826,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,911. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 135.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

