1,035 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.2% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VO traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

