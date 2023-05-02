10,434,206 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,434,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,985,000. Lyft comprises 7.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 2.89% of Lyft at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lyft by 17.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lyft by 567.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $80,839,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LYFT. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Insider Activity

Lyft Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,789,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,815,629. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). Lyft had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 112.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft



Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

