12,188 Shares in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,188 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Piedmont Lithium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,136 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $105,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLL. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Shares of PLL opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $76.78.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.