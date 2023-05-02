1,232 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.51. 1,957,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,368. The company has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.69. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

