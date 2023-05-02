1,274 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Profile



EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

