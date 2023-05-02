142 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,691.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,568.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,262.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,721.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

