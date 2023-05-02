15,527 Shares in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PLBY Group

PLBY Group Stock Performance

In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder John Giampetroni acquired 3,674,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $9,407,992.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,471,993 shares in the company, valued at $37,048,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $31,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder John Giampetroni bought 3,674,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $9,407,992.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,471,993 shares in the company, valued at $37,048,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,743 shares of company stock valued at $114,589 over the last three months. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 528,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 104.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. PLBY Group’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

PLBY Group Profile

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.