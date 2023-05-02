188,520 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Purchased by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 4.7% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,719 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,603,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 839,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 147.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 564,895 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $67.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $70.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

