1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.63

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.63 and last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 3319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SRCE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $988 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

1st Source Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at 1st Source

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.60%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.