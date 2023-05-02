2,448 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after acquiring an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,071,000 after purchasing an additional 329,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.