250,079 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,415,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

