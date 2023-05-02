2,650 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Purchased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after acquiring an additional 553,285 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 1,943.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 371,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,867,000 after acquiring an additional 348,782 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Trading Down 1.0 %

State Street stock opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

