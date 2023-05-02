2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $9.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TWOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 2U from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. Research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in 2U by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

