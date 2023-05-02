374,296 Shares in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Purchased by B. Riley Securities Inc.

B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 374,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Sequans Communications makes up approximately 0.3% of B. Riley Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. B. Riley Securities Inc. owned 0.78% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,746,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 262,512 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,612,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 265,800 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 950,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 172,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 595,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

SQNS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 32,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.86. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 190.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

