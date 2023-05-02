401 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Hess Stock Down 1.2 %

Hess stock opened at $143.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

