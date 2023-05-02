42-coin (42) Market Cap Hits $1.17 Million

42-coin (42) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $27,747.51 or 0.99074695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 42-coin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00311070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000899 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

