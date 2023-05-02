4,255 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Paul Damon & Associates Inc.

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 68,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

