43,651 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Down 3.9 %

BN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 861,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

