4,996 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after buying an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prologis by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after buying an additional 1,691,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $134,276,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $121.72. The stock had a trading volume of 604,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $154.92.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

