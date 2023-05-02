4imprint Group plc (FOUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

4imprint Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FOUR opened at GBX 4,580 ($57.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,978.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,629.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,340.30. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,175 ($27.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,170 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($59.97) to GBX 5,300 ($66.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

