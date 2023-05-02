500.com Reiterates Reiterates Rating for Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

500.com reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EKSO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $19.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

