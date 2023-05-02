500.com Reiterates Reiterates Rating for Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

500.com reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EKSO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $19.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
