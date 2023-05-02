52,070 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 52,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTG. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Further Reading

