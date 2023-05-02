5,840 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.5% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,590,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,883,000 after buying an additional 261,716 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $5.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.62. 389,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,732. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.39 and a 200-day moving average of $233.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

