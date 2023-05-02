58,946 Shares in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Bought by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Sierra Bancorp comprises about 0.5% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of Sierra Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,959. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BSRR. DA Davidson upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

