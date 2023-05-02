6,452 Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Purchased by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stantec by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,831,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Stantec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,305,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Stantec by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,233,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after acquiring an additional 235,122 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Stantec Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.12. 31,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Stantec had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $832.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

