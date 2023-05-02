694 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $415.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.85. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $445.34.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

