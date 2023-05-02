8,572 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

