908 Devices (MASS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 71.64%. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect 908 Devices to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. 23,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 11.22. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Insider Activity at 908 Devices

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,622 shares of company stock worth $225,190. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 288,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 20.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 102,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 908 Devices by 253.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About 908 Devices

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.