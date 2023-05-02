9,089 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

