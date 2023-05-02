A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $64.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 109,564 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Further Reading

