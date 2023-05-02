ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.90

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 178527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $31,798.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $425,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $384,569. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,380,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.