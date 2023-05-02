Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $18.00 at Guggenheim

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.62.

ACCD stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. Accolade has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $947.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Accolade by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

