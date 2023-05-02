Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $18.00 at Guggenheim

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.62.

Accolade Trading Down 3.8 %

ACCD stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. Accolade has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $947.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Accolade by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Analyst Recommendations for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

