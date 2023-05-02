Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,961,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,243,770. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $334.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.12.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

