Accredited Investors Inc. Has $22.13 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 301,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,635. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.