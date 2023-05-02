Accredited Investors Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after acquiring an additional 948,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after purchasing an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $99.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,182,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

