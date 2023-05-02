Accredited Investors Inc. Has $917,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $89.58. 2,292,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

