Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,442. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.