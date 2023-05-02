Accredited Investors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,769,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,363,000 after buying an additional 39,289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.48. The stock had a trading volume of 869,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,775. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

