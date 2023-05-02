Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 60,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up about 3.3% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $39,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roblox by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Roblox by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Roblox by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Roblox Trading Down 3.5 %
RBLX stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. 3,419,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,022,935. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.80. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $53.88.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.