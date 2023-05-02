Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 60,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up about 3.3% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $39,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roblox by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Roblox by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Roblox by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox Trading Down 3.5 %

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,815,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,815,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock worth $24,436,353. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

RBLX stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. 3,419,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,022,935. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.80. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.