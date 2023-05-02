Accredited Investors Inc. Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,865,000 after buying an additional 3,998,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,838,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,841,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,134,704. The firm has a market cap of $275.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

