Accredited Investors Inc. Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after buying an additional 453,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $123.99. 1,949,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

