Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Accuray Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.43 million, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Accuray
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accuray (ARAY)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.