Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.43 million, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

