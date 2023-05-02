Achain (ACT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Achain has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $211,524.56 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004307 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003257 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

